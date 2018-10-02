Home States Karnataka

‘People participation crucial for implementation’

Considering that Karnataka is one of the top four states in road accident deaths in India, the Good Samaritan Act can potentially save over 5,000 lives annually.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   People participation and finances involved will be crucial in implementing the Good Samaritan Act, experts said. Considering that Karnataka is one of the top four states in road accident deaths in India, the Good Samaritan Act can potentially save over 5,000 lives annually.

Besides protecting a Good Samaritan from any criminal or civil liability which may arise out of helping an injured victim, this legislation addresses key structural impediments which stop bystanders from coming forward. This legislation also protects medical professionals during their examination as a witness.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said, “People participation and finances involved are major challenges. We need the gazette notification for implementation. Only then will the Comptroller and Auditor General or the Finance Ministry release the fund. Also, the modalities of how the fund needs to be given and when it needs to be given needs to be worked out.”  

