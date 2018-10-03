Activists lock horns over carcass disposal in Shivamogga forests

Marx Tejaswi By

SHIVAMOGGA: While there is a proposal before the Centre to dump carcasses of animals into forests to feed carnivores, wildlife conservation activists have differed over the proposal. Some activists batted for leaving the carcasses in the forest but others want them to be buried or cremated.

In case of wild animals dying within forests or outside, the forest department staff bury or cremate them. The state government has made a new proposal to dispose the carcasses within forests, so that carnivores feed on them.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jayaram said the proposal was before the Centre, which has to “take the final call in this regard”. “There has been a demand to dump animal carcasses within forests, which will be done under certain guidelines. There will be a standard operating procedure in this regard. As there is concern over the remains of some animals being used for monetary gains by a few people, it is being decided which part should be left in the forest and which should not. A final call in this regard will be taken soon,” he said.

An wildlife activist said leaving carcasses in forests helps maintain the food chain. “Animals are finding it difficult to find enough food. Instead of performing their last rites, the carcasses should be left in the forest itself.”

How carcasses are disposed

Wildlife activist Veeresh G said that cat family animals like tiger, leopards, lions, black panther etc., are cremated as there is huge chance of smuggling of their nails, bones and skins. In the case of elephants, deer, sambar and others the carcasses are either buried or cremated depending upon situations. Postmortem is conducted before burying or cremating any animal.