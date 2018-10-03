Home States Karnataka

Heavy rainfall expected in coastal, south interior Karnataka

There are chances that the depression will develop into a cyclone causing very heavy rainfall along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several parts of South Interior and Coastal Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to receive moderate to very heavy rainfall over the course of the coming week. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is due to a low-pressure area near Lakshadweep Islands in South East Arabian Sea.

CS Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru said that the low-pressure region is expected to develop on October 5, after which it will be a depression in a couple of days. There are chances that the depression will develop into a cyclone causing very heavy rainfall along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka.

"Due to the phenomenon, good rainfall is expected in South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal region," he said. However, rainfall will continue to be sparse in North Interior Karnataka, as only light and isolated showers are forecast.

Several parts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and coastal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday evening due to the same phenomenon.

North East Monsoon

According to Patil, North East monsoon is expected to enter Karnataka in the second week of October. "Though it is considered to be North East monsoon season from October, South West monsoon is yet to withdraw from the State. We can expect North East monsoon showers in parts of the State from the second week of October," he said.

At the end of September, data shows that of the 30 districts in the State 13 districts, especially in North Interior Karnataka region have received deficient showers and 13 districts have received normal rainfall. Four of the 30 districts, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru received excess rainfall.

