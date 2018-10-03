Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cops to book criminal cases against those inciting violence

 According to the circular, criminal cases will be booked against those who disseminate ‘irresponsible and explosive’ messages having content which is likely to incite mob violence and lynching.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a Supreme Court directive in July, the state police have come up with a circular to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching. According to the circular, criminal cases will be booked against those who disseminate ‘irresponsible and explosive’ messages having content which is likely to incite mob violence and lynching.

The circular issued by DG & IGP Neelamani N Raju states that the nodal officers should constitute a special task force to procure intelligence reports about the people who are likely to commit mob violence and lynching or who are involved in spreading hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news. Also, the identification of areas prone to such incidents has to be done within two weeks.

The circular stated: “Police patrolling in sensitive areas is to be increased keeping in view the incidents of the past and the intelligence obtained by the office of the ADGP Intelligence. There should be seriousness in patrolling so that the anti-social elements involved in such crimes are discouraged and remain within the boundaries of law thus fearing to even think of taking the law into their own hands.”

The nodal officers have been directed to personally monitor the investigation of such cases and ensure there is no further harassment to the family members of the victim. “The victim or the next of kin of the deceased in cases of mob violence and lynching shall be given timely notice of any court proceedings and he/she shall be entitled to be heard at the trial in respect of applications such as bail, discharge, release and parole filed by the accused persons. They shall also have the right to file written submissions on conviction, acquittal or sentencing,” the circular read. 

On May 23, a mob had chased and lynched Kaluram (26), a native of Rajasthan, suspecting him to be a child lifter at Pension Mohalla in Chamrajpet police station. It was found later that he had come to the city in search of a job and the fake messages about child lifters on WhatsApp had led to the incident. Similar incidents were reported in many parts of Karnataka in May and June.

