Private varsities in Karnataka under scanner for alleged irregularities

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some of the private universities offering technical courses in the state are under scanner for alleged irregularities. Following complaints, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a committee to submit a report on such institutions.

Recently, UGC has issued an order constituting a committee to visit some of the private universities after it received complaints against some of the universities who allegedly violated UGC's regulations both in academics and administration.

The copy of the order issued by UGC, which is available with Express reads: "Private universities in the state of Karnataka are established by the Act of State Legislature of Karnataka. These universities are regulated by the UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of standards in private universities) Regulations 2003. UGC has received complaints against some of the private universities in the state. Following the complaints, an expert committee is constituted to visit those varsities in Karnataka and submit report."

According to sources at UGC, some of the private universities, especially those offering technical courses, have not received approval for the courses by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"Apart from not getting approval from AICTE, these universities are admitting huge number of students without proper faculty and infrastructure," said a source.

Meanwhile, the expert committee has been directed to look into infrastructural facilities of academic and administrative buildings, laboratories, classrooms and library facility. It has been also asked to check whether the private universities are having adequate facilities for teaching, research, examination and extension services.

There are over 17 private universities functioning in the state of which eight are dedicated to offer technical and technological courses. As per the UGC guidelines, even for private universities, it is mandatory to take the approval of the concerned body to run courses and also to introduce new course or increase the intake. "In case of technical universities, approval of AICTE is a must to offer any of the technical courses," said a UGC official.

Alleged irregularities at private universities in state:

- Violations of UGC guidelines in admissions.

- Not maintaining quality as there are no qualified teachers.

- Salaries of teaching staff not as per UGC guidelines.

- Violation of UGC norms in the appointment of Vice-chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer etc.

- Launching of unauthorised study centres and off campuses.

- Introduction of courses which are not under section 22 of UGC act, 1956.

- Not updating information about courses, facilities, faculties, fees and research activities on their website.

The mushrooming of private universities started in the state from 2013-14. Till then there were only two private universities in state-- Azim Premji University and Alliance university.