More trains to Hosur from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two years from now, commuters travelling to the City’s IT corridor on Outer Ring Road can expect more train services. South Western Railway on Tuesday called for tenders for doubling of the 48km railway line between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur, a move which will ensure running of more suburban trains.

The Rs123.05-crore project has been split into five packages with a deadline of October 23 for sending in bids. The tender, which is likely to finalised within two months, states the project is expected to be completed within 18 months of awarding it. This forms part of a `375-crore package to improve suburban rail services.