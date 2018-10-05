ACB raids premises of Bengaluru Development Authority and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officials 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday raided the premises of two officials of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and their relatives in relation to disproportionate assets.



The accused officials are NG Gowdaiah, Engineer Officer-5, BDA and TR Swamy, Chief Development Officer, KIADB, the ACB said in a release.



Total eight premises of the two officials including their residences and offices were raided by the ACB officials in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. The search is still going on to unearth the total amount of disproportionate assets they possessed, the ACB said.

