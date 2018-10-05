Home States Karnataka

Dassault to invest over Rs 200 crore in Karnataka

The project will be taken up by the Skill Development Department, for which Dassault will invest Rs 203 crore, while the remainder of the amount will be contributed by the State government.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTC) will be upgraded by the State government with the help of Dassault Systems India Private Ltd, at a cost of Rs 224 crore. The project will be taken up by the Skill Development Department, for which Dassault will invest Rs 203 crore, while the remainder of the amount will be contributed by the State government.

The four centres will come up in different parts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region such as Yadgir, Humnabad, Lingasugur and Hospet, said Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, following the cabinet meeting held on Thursday. Dassault will provide both software and trainers for one year at these facilities, he said. 

‘Govt waits for SC order on SC/ST promotion’
Minister Byre Gowda, responding to a question on reservation in promotions, said that the state government was waiting for the October 12 Supreme Court order to take a call on the issue. “Several ministers of the cabinet insisted that the recent order of the Supreme Court regarding the issue should be implemented. However, Supreme Court has issued oral directions to wait for the final order,” he said, adding that the state will implement the decision as soon as the final judgement is delivered. 

Land certificates issued
Cabinet certificates to the Ministry of Defence were also issued during the meeting, which will help the city administration to complete eight infrastructure projects in the city. MoD will provide 45,165 sqm of land to various civic bodies of the city, in exchange for land elsewhere.  

Man-animal conflict: Pension for kin of victims
The cabinet has decided to give monthly pension to families of victims of man-animal conflicts. Apart from the compensation of Rs 5 lakh being provided, the state will now also provide Rs 2,000 monthly pension for five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dassault Government Tool Room Hyderabad-Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices