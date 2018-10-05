Experience Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transport System trial runs for Rs 5

B Kishan Singh By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: As part of its efforts to attract more passengers, the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transport System (HDBRTS) has come up with a promotional fare of Rs 5 for passengers travelling between BSNL stop and Srinagar Cross starting Friday. The trial runs of the BRTS between Hubballi and Dharwad began on October 2. Passengers can board the bus at any of the 8 stops between the two points and alight at any stop for Rs 5. At present, the fare is kept equal to NWKRTC bus services at Rs 13 between BSNL stop and Srinagar Cross.

HDBRTS Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said that the promotion fare will come into effect from Friday and would be valid only for a brief period of time. On Thursday, he inspected the BRTS corridor near the Old Bus Stand and at Hosur and discussed with the police and NWKRTC officials the technical issues the BRTS staff were facing. Cholan added that in order to decongest Rani Chennamma Circle and reduce the travel time of Chigari buses of the BRTS in the mixed-traffic lane, both HDBRTS and NWKRTC have planned to shift the operation of long-route buses to the newly constructed Hosur Bus Interchange Terminal.

He, however, clarified that decision in this regard will be taken at the RTA meeting on Saturday to be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner. Cholan said all arrangements were in place to start operations from the new terminal.