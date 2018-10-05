Special trains to Karwar via Palakkad on October 5, 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide an alternative connectivity route between Bengaluru and Karwar due to the closure of Sakleshpur Ghat section, the South-Western Railway will run two special trips from the KSR railway station to Karwar via Salem, Erode, Palakkad and Shoranur on October 5 and October 7.

The trains in the return direction will run on October 6 and October 8. According to an official release, the KSR Bengaluru - Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Special Express (Train No. 06523 / 06524) will run with normal fare on the following timings: The KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Special (Train No. 06523) will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6.50 pm on Friday and Sunday and arrive at Karwar at 5.30 pm the following day.

It will stop at the following stations in both directions: Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn, Kozhikode, Kannur,Kasaragod, Mangaluru, Mangaluru Junction, Suratkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road and Ankola. In return direction, the Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Special (06524) will depart from Karwar at 6.05 pm on Saturday and Monday and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 pm on the following days.