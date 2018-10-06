Home States Karnataka

Told he may lose ministry, R Shankar says will join Congress

Published: 06th October 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Forest Minister and Karnataka Pragnyavanthara Janata Paksha (KPJP) leader R Shankar on Friday made an unexpected disclosure when he said he will soon join Congress. The Congress is said to have issued an ultimatum to him to either join the party or be ready to face the axe during the cabinet reshuffle.

“I will be officially joining Congress party soon,” the minister told mediapersons here. “I will remain in the cabinet. There is no question of dropping me from the ministry during the cabinet expansion,” he added. Sources said Congress leaders in the state have asked him to formally join the party so that it can have more control over the minister.

Shankar, however, is said to be keen to continue as KPJP member and be part of the ministry as joining Congress would mean giving up his bargaining power. Once he joins the party, he will be bound by the party’s diktats and any whip issued by the party leaders will apply to him too. However, after being nudged and warned by Congress, he has agreed to join the party, sources said.As KPJP candidate from Ranebennur in Haveri district, Shankar had defeated Congress candidate and former Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad. 

After the election,R Shankar extended support to Congress which joined hands with Janata Dal (Secular) to form a coalition government in the state.The minister claimed that reports about him being dropped from the ministry are a media creation.

 “I will be joining Congress to put an end to all such speculation,” he added. Regarding fresh recruitments in the department, Shankar said, “Of the total 60,000 applications received for various posts in the department, 27,000 have been processed and interviews are scheduled to be held on October 7.”

