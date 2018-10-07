Home States Karnataka

Couldn’t become Chief Minister again as some leaders were jealous, says Siddaramaiah 

Co-ordination committee chairman and former chief minister Siddaramaiah appears to be still upset about not being made Chief Minister for the second term in a row.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Co-ordination committee chairman and former chief minister Siddaramaiah appears to be still upset about not being made Chief Minister for the second term in a row. He now feels that it was the ‘jealousy’ of some leaders that turned out to be detrimental to his aspirations in 2018, denying him the CM’s post despite having a good chance to being re-elected.   

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah expressed his reservations over his role as co-ordination committee chief at a ‘Women’s Awareness Convention’ organised by Karnataka Ahalyabai Holkar Sangha and Pradesha Kurubara Sangha. In an indirect dig at his own party members, he said that there was no medicine for jealousy.  Playing the backward community card, he said that development of members of such communities are not tolerated. “Due to this jealousy, even though there was a chance for me to become CM (after elections), I was kept away from the post,” he said. 

Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he aspired to be CM for the second term had raised a controversy in August this year. He had alleged that he could not get post after his adversaries ‘ganged up’ against him in 2018. Soon after the issue had prompted a response from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he had clarified that he aspired to become CM after the next assembly polls if people blessed him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices