Inquiry ordered against bus driver who let langur ‘drive’

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation driver in Davangere district was relieved from duty for allegedly letting a grey langur take control of the steering wheel of his bus. An inquiry has been ordered against the driver.

A video clip of the langur sitting at the steering of the bus while the Corporation staff sat in the driver’s seat went viral on social media recently.

Action against the driver, Prakash, was initiated reportedly for “risking the lives of passengers with his act”. Divisional manager Mohammed Khuddus told ‘The New Indian Express’, “Prakash has been working for the past nine years and does not have any complaint against his name. He was unaware about the seriousness of the issue till the video went viral, getting him into trouble. We are conducting an internal inquiry into the incident.”

“We don’t know if the langur belonged to a passenger or the animal jumped into the bus and sat at the steering wheel. We will take further action based on the inquiry report,” he added.The incident is said to have occurred on the Davangere-Anekallu route on October 1. Ramachandrappa, depot manager of KSRTC, said that the matter is before the divisional security inspector who is conducting a detailed inquiry.