D K Shivakumar stepping on many toes upsets Congress brass in Karnataka 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite being the Congress’ go-to man in crisis situations, the party high command is said to be disappointed with Water Resources and Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar lately.

Sources close to the Vokkaliga strongman as well as those in the high command suggest Shivakumar’s sudden need to rally support, his aggressive push to establish himself as a community leader in a Vokkaliga-heavy government and the urgency to grow out of the party’s assigned role is disturbing the Congress, throwing it off its game plan every now and then. While the high command is sure to stand by Shivakumar in times of trouble, the ‘eccentric’ efforts of the minister to put himself before the party, according to party insiders, is not going down well with the leadership, especially AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K C Venugopal.

During the recent breakfast meeting of ministers at his residence, Shivakumar assured his cabinet colleagues that he will personally take up their concerns with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Within the party, many look at this as Shivakumar’s attempt at not just winning over cabinet colleagues but also offering himself as an alternative channel to ensure smooth functioning of the government — vis-a-vis the coordination committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah angered the Vokkaliga community with his personal attacks against Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda in the run-up to the elections. For someone attempting to woo the community, using this anger to position himself works well,” a source close to Shivakumar said. Shivakumar holds the water resources ministry - a portfolio that once defined the power of politicians, especially from the Cauvery basin. This is for the simple fact that irrigation-based politics is what works for farmers of the region - dominantly Vokkaligas. Shivakumar is said to be using his ministry, new-found bonhomie with Kumaraswamy and appeasing the Vokkaligas to rise above the brief given to him by the party. This, party insiders say, is angering the high command.

“He believes he is not being rewarded enough for what he has done for the party but the party believes that he is putting himself first. Complaints have gone from state leaders as well as representatives of AICC against Shivakumar regarding his sudden rush to establish his supremacy,” a KPCC office-bearer said. Many in the state Congress also believe that Shivakumar is in the habit of overselling himself.

“When the high command needs something, all of us divide the work and contribute, but Shivakumar takes the credit,” a state leader said. The Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate cases piling up against Shivakumar are the least of the party’s concerns. The party will back the minister. But the same cannot be said for Shivakumar who seems composed on the outside but is said to be preparing for the worst.

“Shivakumar’s sudden rush to muster support is not because he is confident, but because he is under pressure. The cases do affect him and he looks like he is racing against time to prove a point,” a Bengaluru-based political analyst said.

For Shivakumar, the party’s refusal to make him the KPCC chief along with a ministry left him disappointed. The party high command, insiders say, wants Shivakumar to wait for his turn and stop indulging in activities that threaten the sensitive line the party is treading. While the cadre loves him and the party recognises him as a strong mass leader, his impatience is spoiling it for Congress.

“Being assertive and aggressive is his nature. He believes that this nature has brought him this far and he continues to believe that it will take him further,” an aide of Shivakumar said.