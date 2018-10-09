Home States Karnataka

Board concludes survey of damage in Kodagu's coffee estates

While estates in Somwarpet taluk have suffered an overall 30% crop loss, Madikeri taluk has witnessed over 33% crop loss.

Kodagu-coffee-estate

File photo of a damaged coffee estate in Kodagu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Coffee Board has completed its survey in estates in Somwarpet and Madikeri taluks to assess the damage in the recent floods.

While estates in Somwarpet taluk have suffered an overall 30% crop loss, Madikeri taluk has witnessed over 33% crop loss. The officials confirmed that serious damages to coffee plantation have been recorded at Shantalli, Suntikoppa and Madapura areas, while Kodlipet and Shanivarsanthe have recorded minimum crop damage in Somwarpet taluk.

“We have received over 10,000 applications (all from Somwarpet taluk growers) requesting compensation. A few growers have submitted five to six applications, which include compensation requests for crop loss of orange, pepper, cardamom along with coffee,”  said Coffee Board Senior liaison officer H R Muralidhar.

Kodagu floods coffee plantations

