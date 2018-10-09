Karnataka Rotary Club's novel idea to convert unused articles into useful for poor

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Inner Wheel of Rotary Club has introduced a novel concept of ‘Anukampada Gode’ (compassionate wall) where rich and middle-class families can bring articles/materials which they have decided to throw out as they have become outdated or have become useless for them. But such things can be useful to the poor and lower-middle-class families, so they can take them from this ‘compassionate wall’.

Nagareshwara Welfare Society president Raghavendra Mailapur and secretary Ravindra Mukka helped Inner Wheel of Rotary Club realize the dream of helping the poor in the form of establishing ‘compassionate wall’ by constructing racks in the wall of Nagareshwara School situated in Nehru Gunj area of Kalaburagi.

The plan got materialised recently and as a result, ‘Anukampada Gode’ came into existence on Sunday, a day prior to Mahalaya Amavasya, Trupti said. Kalaburagi SP Shashikumar inaugurated ‘Anukampada Gode’. Under this concept, if people find disused items in their homes, like clothes, vessels, toys, cycles etc as outdated, they can hand over those items here. Those families can bring such outdated or disused materials to this place and keep them in the rack.

Poor people can come to this place and choose the materials which are useful for them. Inner Wheel Club members will provide the materials free of cost to the needy. Trupti and club representative Priti Cauvery said the ‘compassionate wall’ has received a tremendous response as both givers and receivers were thronging the place from Sunday. As the experiment is getting a good response, it will continue for the whole year, they said.