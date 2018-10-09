Rs 50 lakh announced for Tula Sankramana celebrations at Talacauvery

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: District Minister Sa Ra Mahesh on Monday presided over a meeting held at Bhagamandala

regarding the arrangements to be made for Tula Sankramana celebrations that will be held on October 17 at Talacauvery.

Alongside MLA K G Bopaiah, he announced that Rs 50 lakh will be released. The meeting was attended by members of Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temple committees, Bhagamandala villagers and officials from the district administration.