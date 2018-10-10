Home States Karnataka

Election Commission defends holding bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Kimmane Rathnakar has meanwhile written to the President, urging him to countermand bypolls.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission has justified its decision to hold byelections to three Lok Sabha seats in the state though newly elected members will have a short tenure. Bypolls to Mandya, Ballari and Shivamogga constituencies will be on November 3.

“The term of 16th Lok Sabha is up to June 3, 2019. As the vacancies from Karnataka have occurred more than one year before the expiration of the term of House, byelections are required under Section 151A of Representation of People Act 1951 to fill these vacancies within six months from the date of occurrence of vacancies that is 18 and 21 May,” the EC clarified on Tuesday.  

Senior Congress leader Kimmane Rathnakar has meanwhile written to the President, urging him to countermand bypolls. “Conducting byelections just four months before general elections is a waste of money, energy and government machinery. If the notification is not withdrawn, I will approach the court,” he stated.

