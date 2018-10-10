Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Chitradurga district judge S B Vastramath delivers 153 judgments in 22 days

In July, he had the distinction of delivering judgment within 11 days and 13 days of the occurrence of the crimes

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga district judge S B Vastramath has done it again: Giving speedy judgments. This time,  he delivered 153 judgments in just 22 days in September. He had not taken a single day’s leave during this period. The cases include theft, cheque bounce and minor offences.

The 54-year-old judge has been winning hearts for his speedy disposal of cases. In July, he had the distinction of delivering judgment within 11 days and 13 days of the occurrence of the crimes. In both the cases, he had awarded life imprisonment.

The judge has emulated his own record of achieving a maximum 70 points against a target of 10 points in a single calendar month which he had achieved during his tenure as civil judge (Jr division) at Molakalmuru. In the system to evaluate judges, a point is awarded for each judgment where the maximum is 70 points irrespective of the number of cases.

On July 7, the judge awarded life imprisonment to Parameshwar Swami, who killed his wife Puttamma doubting her fidelity within 11 days of the crime. And on July 9, he awarded another life imprisonment to one  Sridhar who killed his wife within 13 days of the crime. In Sridhar’s case, th judge was instrumental in getting compensation to the amily from the government and also a house. Along with this, the children’s education was also taken care of.

Hailing from a humble farming family in Siddapura vilalge, he did his schooling and PUC at Haveri. He graduated from Mrutyunjaya Commerce College, Dharwad, and completed the LLB course in 1989. For a brief period he practised as a lawyer after which he took the Judicial Services Examination and became a magistrate.

Another record

In 2017 in a road accident at Molakalmuru, Judge Vastramath arbitrated and ensured that the kin of the 14 people who died received a cash compensation of Rs 1.14 crore, that too within 18 days, which is a record.

