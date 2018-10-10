Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Gokarna temple handover halted, Sri Ramachandrapura mutt blames political pressure

Last week, the mutt had claimed that the Supreme Court has directed the state government to hand over the temple to the mutt until the final verdict.

Gokarna temple.

By Express News Service

KARWAR: High drama prevailed at Gokarna temple on Tuesday after district administration of Uttara Kannada began the process of handing over the Sri Mahabaleshwara temple to Sri Ramachandrapura mutt. Even before the Kumta assistant commissioner could complete the process of the transfer,  an instruction came from the state government asking the officer to stop the process.

Last week, the mutt had claimed that the Supreme Court has directed the state government to hand over the temple to the mutt until the final verdict. As per the court order, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul had written a letter to Kumta AC and Executive officer of the temple to hand over the entire charge of the temple to the mutt.

As per the direction, Kumta AC Preeti Gehlot, who visited the Gokarna temple on Tuesday morning, initiated the process of handing over the temple to the mutt representatives.  G K Hegde, who was temple administrator from mutt, was present on the occasion. While handing over the gold ornaments and other documents to the mutt representative, A C Gehlot got a call from officials of the state government and she stopped the handing over process and went back to Kumta.

It is said that the district administration had decided to hand over the temple without concerning auditor and general of the state government. On Tuesday, officials from endowment department called Gehlot and asked her not to stop handing over process.

Meanwhile Ramachandrapura mutt alleged “due to political pressure the temple charge handing over process stopped.” The AC was acting as per the apex court order but the political pressure, which is misunderstood the apex court order, are not ready to follow court order.

They also stated the court had clearly said the temple should remain with the mutt until it gives its final judgement. But the politicians have been misusing the state government.

