18 Karnataka fishermen with UAE employer enter Iranian water, held

It is said that all 18 men from Uttara Kannada and Udupi went to Dubai a few months ago in search of employment.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo by TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A total of 18 fishermen from Karnataka are being confined by Iranian security personnel from July for allegedly entering Iranian waters while fishing off the Dubai coast.  While 17 of the arrested are from Uttara Kannada, one is from Udupi district of the state.

Along with a Dubai boat owner Sheikh Marwan, 18 fishermen who hail from Karnataka, went for fishing in three boats off Dubai coast in July end. Unknowingly, they entered Iranian waters for fishing on July 27 and they were confined by Iranian security near Kish Island.

Six out of 18 fishermen are said to be sent to jail in Iran and the remaining 12 along with boat owner Sheikh Marwan are confined at their boats. From the last two and a half months, they have been struggling to get released, but their efforts are futile.

According to sources the stranded fishermen are Khallel Pani Buddu, Abdul Mohammed Hussain, Usman Bombaikar, Mohammed Sharif Yusuf Bapu, Abdullah Suleman Dangi and Ateeq Suleman Garu of Tenginagundi near Bhatkal, Yakub Ismail Shamu, Ilias Ambaji, Ilias Garu, Inayat Abdul Adeer Shamshu, Khaseem Sheikh and Ajmal Moosa Shamu of Kumta, Ibrahim Mulla Fakeera, Mohammed Ansari Ismail Bapu and Nayeem Hassan Bandi of Murdeshwar and others.

It is said that all 18 men from Uttara Kannada and Udupi went to Dubai a few months ago in search of employment. A fisherman and boat owner from Dubai took them for fishing and allegedly illegally entered Iran water where they caught by security.

The family members of the stranded fishermen in Bhatkal have confirmed this and they are going to approach deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada to bring them back. Meanwhile, Indian embassy in Iran which came across the news is also trying to secure the release of all fishermen from India.

