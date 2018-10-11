Depressed 17-year-old Manipal student kills self

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 17-year-old engineering student ended his life from jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel building in Manipal near here on Tuesday. Police said he was suffering from depression.

The deceased Avinash Venkatesh, a native of Telangana, was a first-year Electronics and Communication engineering student of Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal.

Avinash

Sub-inspector Sridhara MP of Manipal Police Station told The New Indian Express that Avinash was a soft-spoken boy and did not interact much with the other students. Sridhara said Avinash was also good in academics and his mother, a doctor, and father, an engineer, also did not put pressure on him. The reason for Avinash ending his life is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Sub-inspector Sridhara MP of Manipal Police Station also said that Avinash was not addicted to any bad habits such as drugs. He was staying in the sixth floor of A-1 flat of 14th block MIT hostel.

He jumped from the building at 11.05 am and immediately other students tried to shift him to the hospital in Manipal.

But the doctor declared him as dead at 11.39 am. A post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning and the body was handed over to the parents on Wednesday afternoon. Manipal police have registered a case.