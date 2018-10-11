Home States Karnataka

File photos of Neelakurinji flower on social media deceive tourists

To add to the agony, some mischief makers posted file pictures of fully-bloomed kurinji flowers on social media, saying they were current photos.

Published: 11th October 2018

Mischief makers posted file pictures of fully-bloomed Kurinji flowers on social media, saying they were current photos. (Photo | Balan Madhavan/Keralatourism.org)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: There is unlikely to be a nature lover who does not get carried away by the grandeur of Kurinji or Neelakurinji flower, which blooms once in 12 years on Mullayanagiri and Baba Budangiri hill ranges.

Having last experienced bloom of the colourful flowers in 2006, the valleys should have been painted the distinctive blue and purple by the flowers this year. Much to the disappointment of those who wait the long period for the spectacle, that has not happened.

To add to the agony, some mischief makers posted file pictures of fully-bloomed Kurinji flowers on social media, saying they were current photos. Misguided by the posts, enthusiastic tourists made a beeline to Mullayanagiri, Baba Budangiri and Seethalayanagiri hill range over the weekend – only to be disappointed. 

A tourist from Bengaluru told The New Indian Express that the team he was part of “went there to take in an eyeful of the beauty of kurunji based on social media posts”. “The pale and dull scene we went to, broke our hearts,” he added.

