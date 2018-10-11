Rahul to hold talks with District Congress Committee Presidents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee Chief (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will talk directly to the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents in Karnataka on Thursday. Presidents of all DCCs have been sent alerts from AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot to be by their phone starting 11 AM for a conference call with their super boss.

At a time when local dissent owing to pressure from a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S) threatens to foil the Congress’ game-plan, Rahul Gandhi hopes to connect with the district level workers as a morale booster.

“The aim is to only convey to local leaders that their concerns are being heard,” said a KPCC office bearer.

District presidents of Shivamogga, Mandya, Ballari, Bagalkot and Ramanagara, where bypolls are scheduled to be held in November, are hopeful of even connecting to the AICC President. While the conference call will enable Rahul Gandhi to speak with all his DCC chiefs, the district unit presidents have been given a separate number in case they have a question to ask or matter to discuss with their party chief.

“Rahul Gandhi, during his assembly election tour to Karnataka, spoke to block presidents. He shows that even local leaders matter. We are confident he values our suggestions” said TN Srinivas, president, Shivamogga District Congress.