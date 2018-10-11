Sudha Murty inaugurates 10-day Nada Habba

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty inaugurated the popular 10-day Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills here on Wednesday by offering floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari.

Clad in a red silk saree, Murthy, who was accompanied by her family members, was accorded a ‘poorna Kumbha’ reception atop the Chamundi Hills. She lighted a lamp in the Tula Lagna in the presence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, ministers and scores of officials.

After the inauguration, Murthy, who is also a writer and philanthropist, thanked the CM, his cabinet and people of the state for selecting her to open the festival that showcases the art and culture of Karnataka and Kannadigas. Murthy said she was proud to inaugurate the festivities and considered herself lucky.

She also announced Rs 25-crore assistance to build houses in flood-affected Kodagu district. She said they stand by the people in distress and announced that the foundation will build the houses if the state government provides place, power, roads, and other basic facilities.

Reiterating that she is proud to be a Kannadiga and would want to be born again in Karnataka, the land of ancient poets like Pampa and others, she said Dasara festivities have remained as testimony to promote art and culture of the state for more centuries from the times of Vijayanagar empire and the Wadiyars.

Murty said the foundation has spent Rs 35 crore towards developing Bengaluru’s Hebbal lake and an additional amount of Rs 10-15 crore will be spent on developing walking track and other facilities in the lake.

She feared that the people of Karnataka would have ended up learning Marathi, Urdu, Tamil or Telugu if there was no patronage for Kannada and its art and culture by the Wadiyars.

In his speech, CM Kumaraswamy showered praise on Murthy saying that she has a heart of a mother. The CM said Murthy was invited to inaugurate the festival with a belief that she would bring good luck to the state.

He also lauded Infosys Foundation for setting aside Rs 200 crore for a Metro station in Bengaluru and `28 crore to upgrade the cybercrime unit of the Home Department.