Home States Karnataka

Bahujan Samaj Party not keen to share base with Congress?

Her fear of possible diminished prospects of the BSP in the event of Congress regaining its lost ground in the 2019 polls could have made her rethink on her party’s association with it, they felt.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s decision to walk out on the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka with its lone minister N Mahesh resigning from the Kumaraswamy cabinet on Thursday has raised many eyebrows. Though Mahesh maintained that he could not devote time to develop his home constituency Kollegal and gear up his party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, political pundits feel that the development should be seen against the backdrop of BSP chief Mayawati’s decision not to have truck with the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which are going to polls in the next two months.

Considering the fact that both Congress and BSP have the same social base comprising Dalits, Backward Classes and Minorities, Mayawati feels that her party’s association with it (Congress) may erode her relevance, observers said.

Her fear of possible diminished prospects of the BSP in the event of Congress regaining its lost ground in the 2019 polls could have made her rethink on her party’s association with it, they felt. The observers feel that BJP’s emergence would not threaten her, but Congress’ improved performance could further reduce her party to non-entity.

By not getting into a pre-poll alliance with Congress yet for 2019 polls, Mayawati wants to keep her options open in case of a hung Parliament, the observers said.Political commentator Prof Muzaffar Asadi said the BSP’s decision is a set back to opposition unity. He said BSP is not keen on transferring its votes to Congress which has enjoys similar social base.

Congress leader B K Chandrashekar said it was untenable for Mahesh to continue in the government after Mayawati decided to go it alone in other states. He felt that BSP should have continued its alliance with secular parties alongside consolidating Dalit vote bank. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
 Bahujan Samaj Party JD(S) Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp