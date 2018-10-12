Denied nod, Rahul Gandhi to interact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees at different venue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Congress party announced that its president would address employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over Rafale, the PSU has clarified that no permission would be given to such an event on its premises.

Unperturbed, the reiterated that the event will go on but at a different venue.

The party’s Karnataka unit also added that the event was not organised by the Congress, but Rahul Gandhi will take part in an event organised by private persons who want to recount the achievements of HAL.

“We are neither organising the event nor have we approached the HAL for them to deny permission.

Private persons, who adore HAL, including former employees who are hurt with this governments’ questions over HAL’s competence, are organising the event and they have invited Rahul Gandhi,” said KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. HAL staffers are expected to host the event near Cubbon Park on Saturday.