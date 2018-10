By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a tanker hit them while they were crossing the road near Jeratagi village of Jewargi taluk on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Srikant Badiger (20), Mohd Rafiq (18) of Jeratagi, Kon Patel of Ranjanagi village and Golu Rajasthani (25), all from Uttar Pradesh.

Anil, Prakash and Vijaykumar sustained injuries and provided treatment.