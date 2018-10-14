177 cases of swine flu detected in Karnataka

By ANI

BENGALURU: After reports about a fresh batch of swine flu cases in Karnataka surfaced, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on Sunday assured that there is no need to panic, as the reported numbers are less than the previous year's figures.

"Till now we have identified 177 cases, out which 37 are from outside Bengaluru. These are regularly monitored and proper action is being taken. Numbers are less compared to the previous years. There is no need to panic," Prasad told ANI.

He also assured that authorities are taking all the necessary measures and as soon as anyone is tested positive, a health team is sent to visit the patient to provide necessary information to the patient's family and everyone in the vicinity.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief G. Parameshwara held a meeting with health department officials, BBMP Mayor Gangambike and other municipal corporation officials to discuss an action plan to curb the spread of the H1N1 virus.

In the wake of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for patients for precaution of the disease and categorised patients into A, B, and C categories.

Category A patients (mild fever, cough with or without body ache) do not require Oseltamivir and testing for Influenza. They should just confine themselves at home and avoid mixing up to avoid any risk.

Category B patients (symptoms of Category A with high-grade fever and sore throat) may require home isolation and Oseltamivir. If the Category B patients have more than one risk factor ( pregnant women, persons aged 65 years or older, patients with lung diseases, heart disease, liver disease, etc...), they shall be treated with Oseltamivir. Testing of the patient for influenza is not required in this case either. They too should avoid mixing with people. Broad Spectrum antibiotics as per the Guideline for Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) may also be prescribed.

If a patient has both the signs and symptoms of Category A and B following breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood or bluish discolouration of nails, it falls in Category-C. They require testing, immediate hospitalisation, and treatment.