Home States Karnataka

Demand for science courses goes up, engineering sees a dip in Karnataka

However, enrolment to science courses (B.Sc) has gone up during the same time period in government degree colleges.

Published: 14th October 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The data obtained from the Higher Education Department for the last three years shows a dip in admissions to engineering courses in the state. However, enrolment to science courses (B.Sc) has gone up during the same time period in government degree colleges.

While the number of students who opted for a B.Sc degree in 2016-17 in government colleges was 33,971, the number stood at 40,755 in 2017-18 and rose to 47,705 in 2018-19. In case of engineering, the number of students who opted for it in 2016-17 was 24,892;  29,345 in 2017-18 and 25,061 in 2018-19.

Considering the increase in demand for B.Sc courses, the Department of Collegiate Education has decided to increase the number of government colleges offering science courses. However, according to experts in the field of education, a reason for this could be poor employability of engineering graduates in recent times. “The job market is down for engineering graduates and this is one of the main reasons for students taking up basic science courses,” said a government science college principal. Experts feel that more students are showing interest in taking up teaching as a profession.  

“Teaching as a profession is attracting many students and this is one of the main reasons for increase in enrolment to B.Sc courses. This trend will continue and government will have to offer science courses at more government colleges,” said a senior faculty of Government Science College, Bengaluru. Over 25,000 of the total 68,000 engineering seats have remained vacant this year in the state. This number was 29,000 during the 2017-18 academic year.

Demand for integrated M.Sc
Not just B.Sc, even the demand for Integrated M.Sc has increased. For example, Bangalore University, which offers integrated M.Sc after Class 12, has received over 200 applications for the 30 seats available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Science courses Higher Education Department Engineering Admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp