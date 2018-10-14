Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara lauds tech-savvy Hubballi police 

Over 250 cameras, including special night vision cameras, were installed in Hubballi and Dharwad.

Published: 14th October 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Kishan Singh
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: What caught the attention of Home Minister and Deputy CM G Parameshwara during his recent visit to Hubballi-Dharwad was the hi-tech night vision cameras installed in every entry and existing point of the twin cities and their role in curbing crime. The Minister was so excited as later during a meeting of officials, he sought details on the implementation of the system. 

Not stopping at that, he asked DG-IGP Neelamani Raju to look into the model adopted by the Hubballi-Dharwad police and come out with a report. It is learnt that Parameshwara is keen on extending this model to the entire state.

Sources in the Police Department said Neelamani is also impressed with the model and its success rate. 
Over 250 cameras, including special night vision cameras, were installed in the twin cities. Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj told TNIE, “Appreciation by higher authorities of the good work done by the Hubballi-Dharwad police is encouraging.

The move to keep an eye on entry and exit points of the twin cities with high-definition night vision cameras has been appreciated by the Home Minister. Later, I learnt that the government wants to replicate the same model in the entire state.” The process of installing cameras began during the tenure of previous police commissioner Pandurang Rane. But, it gained pace with incumbent commissioner M N Nagaraj taking more interest in it.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara Hubbali Hubbali police Night vision cameras Dharwad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp