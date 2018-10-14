Man attempts suicide, saved; youth goes in for dip, feared dead in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate turn of events, a senior who attempted suicide was rescued by lifeguards while around the same time on Saturday noon, an 18-year-old who impulsively jumped into the beach to take a dip, was feared drowned. The two incidents happened almost simultaneously, said eyewitnesses.

Somewhere between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm, Sundaraj (18), son of Keshav Gerukatte from Belthangady, went missing at the beach. The 12 boys, after their game of Kabaddi on the beach, stepped into the water. They were warned to retreat due to rough sea weather. “However, Sundaraj jumped into the water before anybody could react and went missing,” said the source.

Elderly man rescued by lifeguards

A little before the incident, 69-year-old Mahadevappa from Gundlupete, Chamarajanagar attempted suicide by jumping into the sea near the southern side of the main beach. However, he was rescued by the beach lifeguards and handed over to the police, said Yatish Baikampady, CEO, Panambur Beach Development Authority.

Inspector of Panambur station, Rafique said Mahadevappa’s son was to arrive from Gundlupete to take his father home on Saturday night. “Mahadevappa was in the doldrums after he was abandoned by his wife about six years ago. He continued living with his son in Gundlupete. However, recently, Mahadevappa came to this side of the coast to visit Dharmasthala and Subramanya temple alone,” said police sources.