Home States Karnataka

Man attempts suicide, saved; youth goes in for dip, feared dead in Bengaluru

The two incidents happened almost simultaneously, said eyewitnesses.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unfortunate turn of events, a senior who attempted suicide was rescued by lifeguards while around the same time on Saturday noon, an 18-year-old who impulsively jumped into the beach to take a dip, was feared drowned. The two incidents happened almost simultaneously, said eyewitnesses.

Somewhere between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm, Sundaraj (18), son of Keshav Gerukatte from Belthangady, went missing at the beach. The 12 boys, after their game of Kabaddi on the beach, stepped into the water. They were warned to retreat due to rough sea weather. “However, Sundaraj jumped into the water before anybody could react and went missing,” said the source.

Elderly man rescued by lifeguards

A little before the incident, 69-year-old Mahadevappa from Gundlupete, Chamarajanagar attempted suicide by jumping into the sea near the southern side of the main beach. However, he was rescued by the beach lifeguards and handed over to the police, said Yatish Baikampady, CEO, Panambur Beach Development Authority.

Inspector of Panambur station, Rafique said Mahadevappa’s son was to arrive from Gundlupete to take his father home on Saturday night. “Mahadevappa was in the doldrums after he was abandoned by his wife about six years ago. He continued living with his son in Gundlupete. However, recently, Mahadevappa came to this side of the coast to visit Dharmasthala and Subramanya temple alone,” said police sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Man dead Suicide Beach Drowned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp