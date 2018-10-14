Home States Karnataka

Stung by chaos, BBMP wants panel to select Kempegowda awardees  

The letter states that this year’s award ceremony on September 1 was criticised by many and has defamed the award.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Newly elected BBMP Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun and Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the fiasco that was this year’s Kempegowda awards ceremony, BBMP has sought permission from the government to set up a committee to select the awardees for next year. Ruling party leader in the BBMP Council M Shivaraju has written to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara asking for approval to constitute a committee to select the recipients of the awards.

ALSO READ | BBMP’s apps fail to click with Bengaluru residents

The letter states that this year’s award ceremony on September 1 was criticised by many and has defamed the award. Screening of candidates will ensure that only those deserving get the award, the latter added.
In a recent meeting, Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was advised by former Mayors to reduce the number of recipients of the award.

Over 500 people were given the awards this year. About 278 awardees were initially announced by the BBMP, but the ceremony was twice deferred owing to the deaths of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. The number went up to a whopping 530 with names reportedly added even when the ceremony was going on. 

The award ceremony, held at the BBMP Head Office, was chaotic, with awardees forced to jostle for space. Several awardees did not receive one or more of the three — the memento, the cash prize and the award. The reason reportedly for the high number of awardees was that many were given based on lobbying by councillors and politicians.

Anil Shetty, an activist, has filed a PIL in a court against the way the awards were handled. He said one of the awardees had served two years in jail for a double murder, while another is a cameraman for minister D K Shivakumar. “Another recipient, Nagesh Yadav, is a former BBMP official, while KPCC workers and even an astrologer have been given the award,” he said.

Shetty added that some councillors and politicians had lobbied for people to be given the award. He claimed that the ruling party leader Shivaraju, who has written to Parameshwara to form a panel, lobbied for 23 people. Shetty claimed the BBMP had spent Rs 1.5-2 crore for the awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda awards ceremony BBMP G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp