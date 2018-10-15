Dress rehearsal for Jamboo Savari held in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The first ever full dress rehearsal of Jamboo Savari by the district administration was held much to the joy of the weekend crowd and tourists. Though it failed to evoke a good response, thousands of tourists and the local crowd gathered en route new Sayyaji Rao Road.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara offered puja to Nandhi Dwaja near Balarama gate during rehearsal and offered flowers on Dasara jumbos inside the palace. However, it is tradition for the chief minister inaugurates Dasara offering puja to Nandhi Dwaja in a particular Lagna and Muhurtham fixed by priests.

But, everything was new as there was no Lagna fixed for the inauguration of full dress rehearsal.

Despite shortcomings, hundreds of artistes in 72 troupes performed during the procession enthralling the crowd gathered on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The gap between each cultural troupe and public crossing the procession route threw light on the lack of seriousness. Keen to encourage local artistes who could not get a chance to take part in Jamboo Savari, the organiser gave a chance to them.

Film festival a big draw

Dasara film festival has been attracting movie buffs in a big way, with most of the films being screened to near houseful shows. Rishab Shetty directed ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale..’ that is still being screened to packed houses outside, was also screened to a houseful audience during the first day of the fest at Inox Movies, a multiplex at Mall of Mysore on M G Road.

The cinema was exhibited in 248-seating capacity screen and those who could not find a place, walked out to try their luck in other theatres, though not a part of the festival. Beginning from Puneeth Rajkumar starrer ‘Anjaniputra’ that was screened on Friday, a total of eight films were screened in two days till Saturday.

Visually challenged kids perform yoga in front of the Mysuru Palace | udayashankar S

Specially-abled yoga enthusiasts steal show

Mysuru: As the city went through a day filled with Yoga activities all day from Dasara Mass Yoga in front of the Palace to the state-level Dasara Yoga Competition, it was the specially-abled Yoga enthusiasts who were the mainstay of the events.

With the Yoga Dasara introducing a competition category for the specially-abled this year, several specially-abled Yoga enthusiasts from across the state participated in the competitions. Vinutha, the mother of Mannan, the 16-year-old participant, who has Down’s Syndrome, said, “He has been practising Yoga from nine years. We have not come here for the prize but his participation is a matter of pride for us”.