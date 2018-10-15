Health inspector doubles up as duty doctor at Chitradurga hospital

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: When the entire medical fraternity is out to weed out quacks from the society, here is a health inspector who acts as a doctor and attends to emergency patients at Chitradurga’s district hospital’s trauma centre.

Poor patients whose only hope for treatment is a government hospital are made to suffer because of the quack who ‘works’ here on night shifts.

It is alleged that Prakash, who works as a health inspector, takes charge as a doctor during nights and most of the times “suggests” that patients be shifted to bigger hospitals in Davangere or Shivamogga for “further treatment”. Duty doctors assigned during nights are mostly absent.