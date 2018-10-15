Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Minister GT Devegowda unscathed after stumble in Dasara Marathon

As the shot was fired to signal the start of the event, Devegowda started off with a good pace, along with about 20 veterans, surprising many.

15th October 2018

Karnataka higher education minister GT Devegowda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Dasara Marathon-2018, which saw around 1,000 runners on Sunday, also had among their midst an enthusiastic participant - Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda. Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Devegowda, wearing, led the participants from the front.

As the shot was fired to signal the start of the event, Devegowda started off with a good pace, along with about 20 veterans, surprising many. He was even egged on by bystanders. But after covering about 50 metres, he stumbled and had a bad fall, leaving fellow participants and officers in shock for a moment. Luckily, he did not suffer any injuries. Through the day, he participated in several events.

