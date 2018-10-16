Home States Karnataka

Woman accuses controversial self-styled Godman Nithyananda of uploading porn

However, Nithyananda has not been named as an accused in the FIR, and his name features only in the complaint summary.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Controversial self-styled Godman Nithyananda. | (File | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Controversial self-styled Godman Nithyananda is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. One of his old devotees, who was allegedly a victim of sexual assault by Nithyananda, has accused him of uploading a porn video on YouTube.

The police have registered an FIR in this connection.

The 45-year-old woman, who is a resident of Chennai, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police last week. According to her complaint, she came to know from an acquaintance that a video named ‘porn star’ was available on YouTube and the video had her face morphed with an obscene content.

Read | Vocal chords for monkeys, bulls to talk in Sanskrit, Tamil: Self-styled godman Nithyananda's claims go viral

“As the video was also available on other online platforms, viewers are posting abusive and vulgar messages about me and I am being harassed online,” she stated, adding that Paramahamsa Nithyananda of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam in Bidadi and his followers, on his instigation, had uploaded the video.

The police, who took up her complaint, registered an FIR under section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act, and sections 354C (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

However, Nithyananda has not been named as an accused in the FIR, and his name features only in the complaint summary.

As part of the probe, the police will summon Nithyananda and other suspects for questioning if their preliminary probe points to their involvement behind the offence.

“We have received the complaint and registered an FIR. We can not name anyone as accused till we get some evidence against him,” a Cyber Crime police official said.

2010 case under trial

The woman, who has filed the case, is a witness in the 2010 case in which Nithyananda is accused of raping some of the devotees, including the complainant. The complaint was filed by Lenin Karuppan and the case is under trial in a Ramanagar court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nithyananda Sexual Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp