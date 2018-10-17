Home States Karnataka

ASI deploys security guards to stop spitting inside Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka

Visitors spitting on the walls and in the corners of Gol Gumbaz has become a headache for the authorities.

Published: 17th October 2018

Gol Gumbaz

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In order to tackle the menace of people spitting paan, gutka and tobacco inside the world-famous Gol Gumbaz, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities have deployed two security personnel at the entrance of the monument to prevent visitors from taking these items inside the structure. Not just that. If anyone is found chewing these items, they are stopped from entering the structure and asked to return only after washing their mouth.

Visitors spitting on the walls  of Gol Gumbaz has
become a headache for the authorities | Express

Visitors spitting on the walls and in the corners of Gol Gumbaz has become a headache for the authorities. There have also been instances of visitors hiding tobacco, gutka and paan in their undergarments. This forced the ASI authorities to take a firm stand against the menace. The authorities have also deployed sufficient personnel inside the monument to stop tourists from spitting. 

According to the authorities, at least 150 cases of people carrying these items inside the monument are reported each day. The authorities seize the products and destroy them.  Further, if a visitor obstructs security personnel from doing his/her duty, then he or she is handed over to the civil police. The officials have already handed over many youngsters to the police, who warn them against repeating it in the future. They are, however, released the same day.

Meanwhile, to cover up the stain marks, officials have painted the walls and the corners of the monument.
 ASI officials are now planning to create an awareness among tourists about the importance of maintaining the originality of the Gol Gumbaz. 

Historian Abdul Aziz told TNIE, “It is saddening to know that tourists spit inside the heritage monument. This behaviour is totally unacceptable ... we will lose the antiquity of the building. It is good to know that the officials have reacted and have deployed security staff. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect it. If the same behaviour continues, we should penalise the violators.” 

