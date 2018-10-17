Colourful start to Srirangapatna Dasara in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

CM H D Kumaraswamy offering floral

tribute to idol of Chamundeshwari in

Srirangapatna

MYSURU: The fort town Srirangapatna, known for its tourist spots and temples, attracted thousands of tourists to witness Srirangapatna Dasara that was inaugurated by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy along with Ministers C S Puttaraju and Sa Ra Mahesh and local MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah offered floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari from a podium that was erected near Dasara Bannimantap near Wessely bridge on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The Dasara elephant carrying wooden howdah was the main attraction and it was accompanied by Varalakshmi and Cauvery elephants. Around 30 cultural troupes were part of the procession.