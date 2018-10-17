Home States Karnataka

Colourful start to Srirangapatna Dasara in Karnataka 

The Dasara elephant carrying wooden howdah was the main attraction and it was accompanied by Varalakshmi and Cauvery elephants.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Folk artistes performing at Srirangapatna Dasara procession on Tuesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

 

CM H D Kumaraswamy offering floral
tribute to idol of Chamundeshwari in
Srirangapatna

MYSURU:  The fort town Srirangapatna, known for its tourist spots and temples, attracted thousands of tourists to witness Srirangapatna Dasara that was inaugurated by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.  

Kumaraswamy along with Ministers C S Puttaraju and Sa Ra Mahesh and local MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah offered floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari from a podium that was erected near Dasara Bannimantap near Wessely bridge on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The Dasara elephant carrying wooden howdah was the main attraction and it was accompanied by Varalakshmi and Cauvery elephants.  Around 30 cultural troupes were part of the procession. 

TAGS
Dasara Srirangapatna HD Kumaraswamy

