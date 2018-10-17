Congress MLC who threatened to quit party writes to Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after he threatened to quit the Congress, MLC Raghu Achar has written to Congress Legislature Party Chief Siddaramaiah requesting a joint session.

Achar has requested the coordination committee chief to convene a meeting of all JD(S) and Congress MLAs and MLCs for a day-long session where issues of the legislators could be discussed.

“I urge that a meeting of all legislators be called not just to highlight the intention of ensuring five years of coalition government, but also to discuss and address concerns of funds, issues, developmental works,” Raghu Achar wrote in his letter.