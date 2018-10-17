Home States Karnataka

Dasara sports meet: Bengaluru grabs second position

DK district that garnered 135 points lifted the overall championship while Bengaluru Urban district had to be content with runner-up trophy with 109 points.

An effigy of demon king Ravana's brother burns during Dussehra. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Dakshina Kannada district romped home with the overall championship with Bengaluru division as runner-up in the Dasara sports meet that concluded on Tuesday. For the first time in the history of Dasara, the sports meet was organised in the name of Chief Minister’s cup and the state government had allotted Rs seven crore for the same.

According to the results that were announced during the prize distribution ceremony,  DK district that garnered 135 points lifted the overall championship while Bengaluru Urban district had to be content with runner-up trophy with 109 points. In the team championship, Bengaluru Urban walked away with the trophy in men’s category with 68 points and in women’s category, DK district received the honour with 75 points.  

Reena George from Mysuru was adjudged the best athlete in women’s category and Shashikanth from Bengaluru in men’s category. In the category of athletics, Bengaluru came first, followed by Dakshina Kannada. Higher Education and District Minister G T Devegowda on the occasion said, "More than winning or losing the game, what counts more is participation. The sportspersons should develop a sportive attitude."

