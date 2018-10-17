EVMs, VVPAT undergo checking in Bengaluru ahead of Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) allotted for Lok Sabha election 2019 are undergoing the first level checking, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner BM Vijay Shankar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Shankar said that the checking is underway at Kandaya Bhavan. He invited various political party leaders and people concerned with Kandaya Bhavan to understand the working of EVMs and VVPAT.

“We are doing it as per Election Commission of India’s direction. We have started doing the checking from October 15 with the help of BEL engineers. In order to maintain transparency, we are examining the equipment. There was some confusion related to EVMs during the Assembly election in 2018. In order to remove confusion, we have started this. It will be done for a month. Any political party member can come if they show their identity card,” he added