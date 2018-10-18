Borewell pumps boiling hot water in Karnataka village

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

TADASA: For the past one week, BS Parameshwarappa, a resident of Tadasa village in Bhadravati taluk, has been getting hot water from a borewell situated in the premises of his house. Surprisingly, the family receives about 50 litres of fuming-hot water and thereafter another 200 litres of warm water that is ideal to take bath. Any more water drawn in the day comes out cold. Four other borewells situated in the vicinity of 10 metres from his borewell yield only cold water.

The boiling-hot water the borewell pumps out every morning has puzzled his family, Parameshwarappa says. “You can’t even touch the first 40-50 litres,” he told The New Indian Express on Wednesday. The small village in Bhadravati is now expected to become a rallying point for scientists and geologists who are expected to visit the village in the next two days.

“One morning, a week ago, my wife realised the hot water was running into the container when she switched on the water pump. She thought it must be because the water pipes had got heated in the sunlight. The next day when I tried to water the temple building in the morning, I could not hold the pipe. Boiling water was coming from the borewell,” Parameshwarappa he said.

Parameshwarappa brought this to the notice of his brother B S Manjappa, a civil engineer. Manjappa said the borewell was sunk about 25 years ago to a depth of 110 feet. “For the first time, we are experiencing hot water coming from it. When I told about this to a friend who is a senior geologist, he said he had come across the phenomenon for the first time,” said Manjappa.