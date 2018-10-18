Karnataka bypolls to strengthen bonding between Congress, JD(S): G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Billed as the semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara sees the bypolls as a big challenge that would strengthen the bonding between coalition partners the Congress and the JD(S).

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Parameshwara expressed confidence of these two parties winning all the three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in the November 3 bypolls. "BJP will suffer a humiliating defeat.

Leaders of the both the parties shared the constituencies after detailed discussion. Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat has been given to JD(S) on the basis of a political strategy to defeat BJP, not due to inability of the Congress to win," Parameshwara said. "Congress and JD(S) leaders would conduct joint campaign to ensure victory of coalition candidates," he added.