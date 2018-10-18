Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls to strengthen bonding between Congress, JD(S): G Parameshwara

Leaders of the both the parties shared the constituencies after detailed discussion.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

BDA chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Billed as the semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara sees the bypolls as a big challenge that would strengthen the bonding between coalition partners the Congress and the JD(S).

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Parameshwara expressed confidence of these two parties winning all the three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in the November 3 bypolls. "BJP will suffer a humiliating defeat.   

Leaders of the both the parties shared the constituencies after detailed discussion. Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat has been given to JD(S) on the basis of a political strategy to defeat BJP, not due to inability of the Congress to win," Parameshwara said. "Congress and JD(S) leaders would conduct joint campaign to ensure victory of coalition candidates," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara JDS Lok Sabha elections Karnataka bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp