Task force to encourage young areca tree climbers in Karnataka

A scientific approach is being made to the traditional areca nut tree climbing and picking of nuts.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: Buoyed by the success of Coconut Development Board, a group of arecanut growers from Thirthahalli in association with University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, and CAMPCO, Puttur, have planned to set up a task force of arecanut climbers   for easier harvesting of nuts. 

A scientific approach is being made to the traditional areca nut tree climbing and picking of nuts. The art was extended to youths in the age group of 18-35 at Konegara village of Thirthahalli, by Elite Group of the taluk. The aim of the training is to give a scientific touch and ensure that more youths take up tree climbing. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, agriculture expert Shree Padre said, “This programme was much needed as we don’t have proper boards for arecanut. We have to depend on farmers to train youths to pluck areca nuts from trees.

Hence, the training provided by Elite Group was highly successful. "CDB has trained 46,618 farmers who are now earning a decent revenue. Based on this module, arecanut climbers are trained and made available for farmers, so farmers organisations should come forward for the training," he said. 

The same training programme will be replicated by CAMPCO when it takes up training programme on a war footing from next month and the exact programme, course guidelines and other such will be followed in an intense five-day training programme, he added. 

He also said that the aim of the training programme is to club traditional with safety, and help youths use it for a better future. Farmers too will benefit as there is a severe scarcity of climbers. Of this, Vice-chancellor of UAHS Dr M K Naik said, “The training provided by Elite Group in association with UAHS and Horticulture department at Konegara village will be a role module in future and help more youths take up the lucrative job of plucking nuts from areca trees.”

