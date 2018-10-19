Mysuru royals cancel Dasara celebrations after Pramoda Devi Wodeyar's mother dies at 98

By UNI

MYSURU: Putta Chinnammani, mother of Pramoda Devi Wodeyar of Mysore Royal family, died of age related disease today.

She was 98. She was admitted to the Shantavare Gopalagoda Hospital here after she was suffering from viral fever.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has condoled the death of Chinnammani and expressed his sadness to Pramoda Devi and the Mysore royal family.

Iam deeply saddened to hear about the death of Smt. Putta Chinnammani, mother of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Maharani of Mysuru Royal Family.



May her soul rest in peace.



May goddess Chamundeshwari give all strength to Pramoda Devi and her family to bear the loss. #RIP — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 19, 2018

The Jamboo Savari, which marks the culmination of the nine-day Dasara festivities programmed for today, will continue as scheduled despite the death in the royal family.

However, the rituals inside the Mysore Palace has been cancelled, sources said.