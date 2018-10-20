Undertrial punches jail doctor, lands in Hindalga jail

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An undertrial punched a jail doctor at the central prison on the outskirts of the city for refusing to recommend the jail authorities to shift him to the district hospital, so was shifted to Hindalga jail in Belagavi along with three of his associates. The incident took place in the jail situated at Otigatta on Thursday afternoon. Arbaaz (40), an accused in a murder case in Doddapete Police Station limits, allegedly assaulted Dr Raghu Prasad, who has been working central jail for the past 13 years.

A jail official told The New Indian Express that Arbaaz was lodged in a special cell as punishment for possessing cannabis (ganja). He was locked in the cell for 24 hours. At one point, Arbaaz began screaming at the authorities asking to be released from the cell. He also hurt himself with a tube light.

Officials called in the doctor for treatment. Arbaaz asked the doctor to recommend that he be shifted to McGann Hospital. However, the doctor told Arbaaz that the wound was not serious, so first-aid treatment was enough. When the doctor refused to do so after the continous insistence, Arbaaz is alleged to have punched him.