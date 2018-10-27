Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man protesting against ban on sand mining dies

A man who participated in the protest in front of the DC’s office died on Thursday evening.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A man who participated in the protest in front of the DC’s office died on Thursday evening. It is said that the health of Mohammed Haneef (42) deteriorated after participating in the protest that was held to press the demand for allowing sand removal activities in both CRZ and non-CRZ areas. 

Mohammed Haneef

“Haneef had borrowed `6 lakh loan and had purchased two boats to remove sand in Hejamady area along with one Hamza Hejamady.  But due to the blanket ban on sand removal activities in the district by the National Green Tribunal, he suffered huge loss and Haneef died due to cardiac arrest,” Sathyaraj Birthi, vice president of Udupi District Sand Extraction Boat Employees’ Association said.

To protest against the ban, various organisations under the umbrella of All Organizations Struggle Committee for Sand, launched the indefinite sit-in protest on Thursday. 

Haneef, the resident of Hejamady had also participated in the protest till 2pm and developed pain in chest. He then decided to go home along with Hamza Hejamady and while on the way to his home, he again felt pain in his chest when he reached Udupi. Hamza assisted him in getting admitted to the district government hospital in Ajjarakad, Udupi.

Later, on the suggestion of the doctors, he was shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. Mohammed Haneef had been working in a Gulf country, but returned after a brief stay there as he could not find a job there.

