Rail link between Bengaluru, Mangaluru still in limbo

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: South Western Railway announced a list of trains to be fully or partially cancelled due to landslide between Sakleshpur - Subramanya Road Ghat Sections over Mysuru Division. KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on September 2 to 4 and 9 to 11 will be cancelled. The same train commencing from KSR Bengaluru on September 1 and 5 to 8, 12 to 14 will be cancelled.

The train commencing from Kannur/Karwar on September 2 - 5 and 9 - 12 will be cancelled. The train commencing journey from Kannur/Karwar on September 6 - 8 and 13 - 15 will be cancelled.

In partial cancellations, Yeshvantpur - Mangaluru Jn. Express commencing on September 2, 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13 will be partially cancelled between Hassan - Mangaluru Jn. The Yeshvantpur - Karwar Express commencing on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14 will be partially cancelled between Hassan - Karwar. The Mangaluru Jn. - Yeshvantpur Express commencing on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14 will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Jn. - Hassan. Karwar - Yeshvantpur Express commencing on September 4, 6, 8, 11, 13 and 15 will be partially cancelled between Karwar - Hassan.

Meanwhile, South Western Railways has also announced a special run of Jan Sadharan trains. Train Number 06515 Yeshvantpur - Hassan Jan Sadharan Special will run on September 8 and 15 with with existing timing up to Hassan of Train Number 16515. Similarly, Train Number 06576 Hassan - Yeshvantpur Jan Sadharan Special will run on September 2 and 9 with existing timing from Hassan to Yeshvantpur of Train Number 16576.

After the landslides in Sakleshpur - Subramanya section connecting Mangaluru with Bengaluru, the train connectivity between the cities has taken a toll starting from August 8.