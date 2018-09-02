First official Janata Darshan sees 1,056 applicants  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first official Chief Minister’s Janata Darshan by H D Kumaraswamy attracted more than a 1,000 applications regarding various issues of people from different parts of the state. Of the applicants, as many as 300 of them were specially-abled seeking assistance in getting jobs or for availing medical assistance from the state government.

A total of 1,056 applications was received between 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Among the applicants who were provided immediate relief during the event was R Nagamani from Shira taluk in Tumakuru district. Suffering from health complications, she said that she was staring at poverty as she had to pay lakhs for a private hospital during the delivery of her child. After hearing her grievances, Kumaraswamy sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for her.

In another case, an 11-year old blood cancer victim Lohith was assured treatment for which expenses will be borne by the state government. Lohith, who had arrived with his mother, was consoled by the CM. He then spoke to the doctors in Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital. A cheque of Rs 10,000 was also handed over to Lohith for immediate expenses.

There were also cases of farmers who were not covered under any loan waiver scheme, seeking help from the CM. A farmer from Ron in Gadag taluk Rudrappa Madar — who is partially blind — sought the help of the CM in preventing harassment by a money-lender. In another case, Danappa from Hulavatti in Ballari complained how a loan of `20,000 taken by his father has swelled to `5 lakh due to compound interest, adding that title deeds of the land was with the money-lender. Kumaraswamy, said that the title deeds of farmers will be returned as soon as the debt waiver ordinance comes into effect.